Help Make A (PINK!) Difference

Every year, the EP Health Foundation holds a “Paint Estes Pink” contest during the rodeo, where local businesses decorate in order to help raise awareness for cancer initiatives, always in conjunction with its Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo Crowns for the Care fundraiser—this year, raising funds for a new Dexa machine for the local hospital.
Bank of Estes Park has won the Paint Estes Pink Award several times, and is the current reigning champion—and we definitely love helping raise awareness, especially since some of our own have been in this fight in prior years. But this year, we wanted to take a step above and beyond simply decorating. This year, we are hoping you will JOIN us in Painting Estes Pink at Bank of Estes Park. How can you help?
Swing by any of our locations before July 7th, and make your donation to EP Health:
- Drop your donation in the collection jar located in our lobbies
- Grab a pink ribbon
- Write your name, or someone you would like to dedicate your donation to…
- And then help decorate our bank pink with your ribbon
We will match the donations, up to $1,000.
If you can’t come by the bank, you can also mail the donation to:
EP Health
C/O Bank of Estes Park
PO Box 2390
Estes Park, CO 80517
We are hoping to not only decorate and raise awareness, but to make a difference financially—and we’d love your help by painting Estes Pink in a whole new way.
Stop by at 255 Park Lane, 501 Saint Vrain, or 7980 Niwot Road.
