By: Rita DuChateau
The sales campaign for Duck Adoptions for the 2021 Rotary Duck Race Festival is officially underway. Following a March 1 virtual meeting of representatives of 65 participating organizations, sales began online at www.epduckrace.org. The first person to adopt a duck: Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig, who also declared Saturday, May 1 Rotary Duck Race Day in Estes Park.
Koenig, who told the attendees that she was the recipient of a Rotary college scholarship as a high school senior, noted that she was delighted to speak to the group. She thanked the Rotary Club of Estes Park and Participating Organizations for their good work on behalf of the Estes Park community.
Sharing of sales tools and tips, adoptions process, special promotions, and encouragement headlined the March 1 meeting, presided over by Big Duck ’21 Bill Solms. The session also featured Lee Lasson’s instructions on online sales, including use of a mobile device’s camera to automatically enter credit card numbers and expiration dates for adoption transactions. Duck Race Mascot Lucky reminded participating organizations that the big, feathered friend is available for club and event appearances, both person and virtual.
The cost to adopt a duck remains $20, with an additional $2 handling fee per adoption. Due to ongoing concerns for the health and safety of volunteers and representatives of Participating Organizations, all 2021 Rotary Duck Race Adoptions will be handled online. There will be no paper adoption forms available.
The Rotary Duck Race Festival begins with a “Pre-Flight Show” at noon Saturday, May 1, livestreamed from the Estes Park Community Center, where thousands of little yellow rubber duckies will swim this year. The event will be available for viewing on YouTube, Facebook and TDS Channel 8/108 - The Rocky Mountain Channel. No in-person attendance will be permitted. A Duck Waddle 5K sponsored by the Estes Park Running Club will kick off Duck Race morning; details and registration are available on estesparkrunning.org/
our-races/duck-waddle-5k.
Ducks will drop shortly after 1 p. m. when online sales will close. Celebrity guests and performers, including a performance by the “Little Ducky Ballerinas” in Ballet Renaissance, will add to the excitement and entertainment. The full schedule will be available at
One of the March 1 meeting participants took time to recognize the hard work of the Rotary Club of Estes Park in putting on the virtual event that helps so many nonprofits in the Estes Valley.
“Thanks to the Rotary Club for making this possible in a challenging environment,” Eric Blackhurst said.
The top five prizes will be announced as the ducks come in, and names of all winners will be posted on epduckrace.org on May 1 by 5 p.m. All winners will be notified by email of their lucky prize. Top prizes include two travel packages and three cash prizes.
Questions? Email DuckCentral@EPDuckRace.org or call
970-235-1721.
