Estes Park Archives Program, June 4, 2021

The third national restaurant chain to reach Estes Park after A&W and KFC was Pizza Hut, started by two college-age brothers in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas (the name arrived at because the sign they purchased only had room for nine characters), with franchises offered for sale a year later. Longmont's first Pizza Hut opened in 1968, but it took until 1977 for Estes Park to have a Pizza Hut to call its own.
Unlike the initial A&W and Kentucky Fried Chicken locations in Estes Park, though, the building on Riverside that housed Pizza Hut was built specifically for Pizza Hut, which is why the iconic roof remains (somewhat) a part of the Estes Park business skyline, even though Pizza Hut has long since departed, along with other short-lived interlopers like Blackjack Pizza.
Stop by “Ten Letters” at 240 Moraine Avenue this Saturday, June 5, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to pick up your free slender slice of Pizza Hut cheese pizza and reminisce about 3.2 beer and ski trips or birthday parties that ended up at the home of “Pizza Pete”.
Our local Pizza Hut is destined to be quickly forgotten if those who worked there or ate there don't share pictures and memories. The Estes Park Archives programs are open to everyone, although vaccinated visitors move to the front of the line. Call 586-4889 for directions or more information.
