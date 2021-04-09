UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center will be hosting the Estes Valley Community Center Blood Drive next week in Estes Park.
There are still several appointment spots available for the drive, which will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no walk-ins can be accommodated. Donors need to sign up for appointments in advance at http://bit.ly/DonateEstes041221.
Donations of all blood types are needed and important.
To donate, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent's permission) and show a photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors also should eat a good meal before their appointment and drink plenty of water the day before and day of the drive. A typical whole blood donation takes 30-45 minutes. More information about eligibility requirements, the donation process and donation center hours are posted at http://bit.ly/uchealthblood.
A COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but if you have had a COVID-19 vaccine, you will need to wait until the 15th day from vaccination to be eligible for donation.”
All blood donated through UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Donation Centers stays local. It helps patients at Estes Park Health, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Greeley Emergency and Surgery Center, Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont.
