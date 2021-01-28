The Estes Park Archives concludes its January series of free programs on building the perfect Estes Park library with a discussion of an unusual booklet recently listed for sale on Ebay.
“Sanborn's Greatest Hits” is, from the description and photographs provided in the listing, a guide to postcards produced by the Sanborn Souvenir Company between 1933 and 1961 related to Estes Park and Grand Lake. All of the titles and dates of production are apparently included, and production numbers may help determine rarity and thus intrinsic value of vintage postcards, information that has been previously unavailable to all but advanced postcard collectors.
The booklet was printed in 1992, is unfamiliar to everyone and every institution queried, and should have arrived by this Saturday, January 30, in time to discuss and share in more detail. Programs are held in the meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue, restricted during the pandemic to no more than three people with the same last name or occupying the same household in attendance at any given time. Masks are mandatory, and appropriate answers to screening questions must be provided. The program repeats every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and it is better to arrive later if you don't want to reserve a time slot or risk waiting outside.
All are welcome, and you don't need to know anything about Estes Park history to participate or learn something useful. This booklet, in particular, may serve as a valuable “cheat code,” similar to video game Easter eggs, to unlock treasures and help find uncommon postcards likely to increase your net worth. Call 970-586-4889 for reservations, directions or more information.
