2021 marks the 23rd anniversary of the 4th of July Coolest Car Show in Colorado in Estes Park featuring classic and vintage cars, along with food, music, and family activities. The event takes place on Sunday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Estes Park Events Complex located at the Stanley Fairgrounds.
Admission to the Coolest Car Show in Colorado is FREE, but we are accepting donations this year ($5 suggestion). You will also be able to vote for your favorite car(s) by purchasing ballots for $1 each.
The Coolest Car Show in Colorado features everything from vintage cars to today’s state-of-the-art electrics. There will be local car owners from Estes Park and many more from throughout Colorado.
Food and refreshments will be on sale at the Event Complex. Parking is FREE at the Events Complex! Tickets for the Big Bang Concert at the Estes Park Fairgrounds will be on sale at the food truck on site.
The Coolest Car Show in Colorado is sponsored by the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. All proceeds from the event go to support the Estes Park Museum and its mission to preserve, share, and respect the unique history of Estes Park.
The Museum Friends are still welcoming sponsors and exhibitors. Auto exhibitors may pre-register now through June 29. Registration forms can be found at www.estesparkmuseumfriends.org. To learn about business sponsorship opportunities at a special rate of $50.00, call 303-475-7152.
