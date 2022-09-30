As an interest group sponsored by the Estes Park Newcomers Club, the Trail Ridge Quilters have been making and selling quilted items for over 35 years. Proceeds from the sales go to support our local hospital foundation. The Trail Ridge Quilters and Estes Park Newcomers are pleased to help out friends and neighbors in our community.
Just in time for Christmas shopping, the quilters have been busily preparing for this sale scheduled for this Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Bible Fellowship, 1575 S. St. Vrain Avenue in Estes Park. They are very excited to be able to have a large, beautiful venue to display their offerings, which range from potholders, wall hangings, and table runners to quilts of various sizes.
Sales over the past years, even during COVID, generated funds to help purchase specific, smaller medical related items requested by the hospital’s departments. But they’ve also contributed to big-ticket items like the 3-D mammogram machine, replacing the aging MRI machine and a new ultrasound table.
The Estes Park community has always been supportive of the Trail Ridge Quilter events, and they hope to see a good turn out again this weekend. All proceeds will go to purchase more equipment that directly impacts improved patient care at Estes Park Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.