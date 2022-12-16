By all accounts, last week’s annual statewide day of giving was a success. "Coloradans found the causes they care about and made good happen on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization behind the giving event.
Here are the statewide stats:
Roughly 101k donors raised $53.2 million on Colorado Gives Day for nonprofits. That makes the average donation $527. However, the event reports the most common donation was $100. During Partnership Network, a monthly meeting of nonprofit leaders hosted by EPNRC, local nonprofits agreed the $100 donation was common. They observed that some of their traditionally bigger donors gave less, but more (and more new) donors gave smaller amounts. There are 8.512M residents of Colorado, so about 1 in every 58 residents across this great state participate in the event.
All of the participating nonprofits that received a donation between Nov. 1, when early giving opened, and Dec. 6, Colorado Gives Day, receive a percentage of a $1.4M Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated. Donors are certainly motivated by this incentive fund, but some people need to understand that an incentive fund as a matching grant. It means that if an organization raises 2% of the total raised (that would be roughly $1M), they would get 2% of the inventive fund, or $28k. Not dollar for dollar, but a roughly 25% boost to every dollar given is amazing! Big kudos to the Community First Foundation and FirstBank, which seeded the first $1 million, and sponsors contributed to increasing the fund to $1.4 million.
Let’s get a little closer to home: Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado spans many zip codes and includes Larimer and Weld Counties, with about 702,000 people. 8,000 donors (or about 1 in every 88 residents) gave roughly $2.7M in donations, averaging $337 per donor. There were 14,000 donations, so people are giving to more than one organization, on average 1.75.
And finally, right here in the Estes Valley (or 80517 specifically) :
The Estes Valley has a much smaller population; in this case, we will use the 80517 number of roughly 11,400. 195 unique donors, or 1 in every 58 residents) contributed $96,361 through Colorado Gives Day. (Suppose you look at the pocket of Estes Park within Northern Colorado. In that case, it is clear that not only do more Estes Park residents give (one in 58 vs. one in 87), but they also give more: $495 in 80517 vs. $337 in Northern Colorado).
