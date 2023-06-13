Come up to the mountains over Father's Day weekend or another weekend over the summer and visit the historic Bunce School in Allenspark.
Bunce School, a one-room school built in 1888, will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Saturdays this summer: June 17, July 1 and July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, and Sept. 2. Admission is free.
Volunteers from the Hilltop Guild will be on hand to describe the items on display in the historic schoolroom. The school was restored by members of the nearby Hilltop Guild in 1996. Bunce School holds County, State and National historic designations. It is located just off Highway 7, four miles south of Allenspark, on Bunce School Road.
"Children love the old school," said volunteer Roz Doak. "And frequently parents visit us who also attended one-room schools."
Kids are invited to try their hand at an indoor scavenger hunt at the school. Items such as a lunch pail, sewing machine, coal scuttle and outhouse (visible from inside the school room) are on the list. And here's a good quiz for kids: What was the Google of the 19th Century? An encyclopedia! Those who complete the scavenger hunt are given a free book. The school at one time served as a lending library, too.
Additionally, the school house will be open during the Hilltop Guild's annual Bazaar on Aug. 5. The school is within walking distance of the Guild's bazaar. On that day, volunteer Roz Doak will sit outside on the school porch, weather permitting, and demonstrate how to spin wool or fleece into yarn.
