By: Marsha Hobert
Traditions change, but the end result is the same… to raise monies to support this small but active all volunteer fire department. Carroll Martin who moved to the Glen in 1975 along with her husband Greg who was fire chief in 1978, helped start the event called “Fire Days.” The Glen Haven Fire Belles as they were called, came up with fun and unique ideas to raise money to support the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Dept. There was a raw egg toss, horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest (and seed spitting) and tug of war with a firehose. The day ended with a raffle and sometimes a dance! They also sold t-shirts with fun designs; a few shown here.
Years later the annual event became an “Annual Pancake Breakfast” where the firemen cooked up a scrumptious breakfast consisting of pancakes, eggs, and sausage for the hundreds of people who came to support our little town. The bake sale and silent auction are always a big hit and helps this small fire department (a 501 (c) (3) non-profit Colorado corporation) of 20 volunteers who help defend over 500 structures located on over 25,000 acres of mostly forested land and responds to vehicle crashes and incidents requiring emergency assistance along County Road 43. They also support other area agencies (Estes Park, Drake . . . ) when called upon.
Fire Chief Kevin Zagorda reports that this year GHAVFD has worked with the community to update their Community Wildfire Preparation Plan (CWPP) and to submit an application to become a Firewise USA certified community. This includes a wildfire risk assessment. They are working with community volunteers and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services to accomplish some of the mitigation work laid out in the CWPP this summer. The CWPP is viewable on their new website ghavfd.org. They have also broken ground on an addition to Station 2 which is being fully funded as an Eagle Scout Project.
The department’s SCBA breathing air bottles will expire in September. They applied for a FEMA grant to purchase new SCBAs but were not successful so they must keep their 15-year-old breathing masks and regulators in service and only purchase new air bottles. Larimer County has given them a grant to help purchase new bottles but they still need to raise about $14,000.
We hope that next year we will be able to return to having the pancake breakfast, bake sale and silent auction, but because of the pandemic, this year the Fire Department Auxiliary decided to have a “Drive Thru Burrito Breakfast.” This event will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Thank you for supporting us by ordering burritos for only $5 each! They will be pre-wrapped and ready for pick up. In order to speed up the drive thru pick up process, please have your receipt with you! To order, or to make a donation, please visit www.ghavfd.org
Thank you to the Town of Estes Park and the Estes Park News . . . and everyone for your ongoing support of our community.
