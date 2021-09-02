The Estes Park Archives kicks off the month of September with a new series focused on Colorado towns you wouldn't think had much to do with Estes Park's early history, yet actually played a pivotal role.
The first town profiled is Georgetown, which was a named mining settlement as early as 1860, yet didn't become a real town until a silver boom in 1865, made official by incorporation in 1868. Banking became a necessary evil for this thriving community, and William H. Cushman arrived from Central City around the time of Georgetown's incorporation to take over the newly established banking house of George T. Clark and Company.
One of William Cushman's other interests was aquaculture, and the person responsible for overseeing the operations of Cushman's fish hatchery at Green Lake, two miles above Georgetown, was the former Estes Park resident Charles W. Dennison, who started out in Georgetown, moved to Estes Park no earlier than 1870, and then married and returned to Georgetown in 1873.
None of this would be particularly significant or noteworthy, except for the visit of one “Rocky Mountain Jim” to Georgetown in early May 1873, as noted by the Colorado (Georgetown) Daily Miner on May 8, 1873. This was the same “Rocky Mountain Jim” as Estes Park's own “desperado” James Nugent, and Mr. Nugent's visit to Georgetown was not for pleasure - As Larimer County records later revealed, James Nugent was in Georgetown to sell his Muggins Gulch property to William H. Cushman.
How in God's green earth had a Georgetown banker (who later turned out to be a Georgetown bank embezzler) learned of or become interested in Estes Park property, and, more to the point, why was he interested in paying James Nugent $1000 for land he was squatting on, which had no hope of containing precious metals and consisted of a run-down slovenly shack?
We may not have all the answers, but we encourage speculation, and if the weather is good enough on Saturday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m., we will sit outside 240 Moraine Avenue and share possibilities. All are welcome, including first-time visitors to Estes Park, but COVID-19 vaccination is encouraged. At this time of night, free parking is available directly across the street. Call 586-4889 for more information.
