Save the date for the Cinco de Mayo 2023 fiesta in Estes Park on Friday, May 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. As always, this free event is a welcoming opportunity for all our community to join together. This year’s celebration takes place at the Estes Park Event Center at Stanley Fairgrounds.
Enjoy an authentic and complimentary Mexican dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Once again, the Mexico Lindo folkloric dancers from Longmont will be performing at 6:30 p. m., and right after, el grupo Basilon Lagunero will be playing live music through the rest of the evening.
The first 50 families with children will receive a free book titled “Imagine” (“Imagina”) by former U. S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. This story touched our hearts, recalling our journey arriving in the U. S. not yet speaking English. But through discipline, consistency and hard work, dreams that were otherwise unattainable became reality.
During the event, our local Estes Valley Library will have an activity table, and after copies of “Imagine” are distributed, there will be complimentary books for older kids. Kids will also enjoy face painting and balloon twisting from 6 to 8 p.m., and a giant bouncy house all evening. Families will also have opportunities for take-home memories with our photo display wall, featuring festive decorations.
We look forward to seeing our community gathering as one, and embracing each other as we are.
Cinco de Mayo is made possible by the major sponsorship of Mountain Home Cafe, whose staff will again be serving this year’s food. The event would also not be possible without the assistance of several major partners: Crossroads Ministry, the Town of Estes Park, the Bank of Estes Park, Bank of Colorado, and the Estes Park School District. Special thanks goes to the supportive staff of all these organizations.
Cash donations are welcome at the event, but not required. We are sharing donations with cancer survivor Luis Varela, in memory of our Sadie: “we miss you!”
Everyone is encouraged to save the date of May 5 and join in the spirit of community for Cinco de Mayo.
