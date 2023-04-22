Are you discouraged when you see trash along Estes Park’s roadsides and trails? If so, we have a plan to return these sites to their natural beauty, and we need your help.
On Saturday, April 29, the Town of Estes Park will hold the annual spring cleanup event and send all of this trash to the Larimer County Landfill. We will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the Visitor’s Center for route assignments and orange bags. Each route is designed to require about 1 ½ hours to clean up.
We recommend that you wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, sturdy footwear, work gloves, and bring sun protection, hand sanitizer and tick spray. Bring a friend and it will go twice as fast!
Quickly you should see orange bags popping up all over Town. After noon, Town of Estes Park workers will pick them all up and deliver them to the marina, where Rocky Mountain Dumpsters will take care of the rest.
The cleanup committee is thankful to the Town, the Rotary Club of Estes Park, Rocky Mountain Dumpsters, and the EVRPD for their assistance.
Several groups have already signed up, but we still need more volunteers. There is no need to sign up in advance – just show up on Saturday morning. In case of inclement weather, please come and pick up a route and orange bag and do your pick-up at your earliest convenience.
We thank you for your participation in this valuable community event. For more information, please contact Tara Moenning at tara@aspenbrookinvestments.com.
