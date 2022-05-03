Come meet our special guests:
● U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, Colorado’s 2nd District
● Jody Shadduck-McNally, Larimer County Commissioner
● Scott Denning, Professor of Atmospheric Science, CSU
● Mike Nelson, Chief Meteorologist, Denver 7 News
● Koren Nydick, Chief of Resource Stewardship, RMNP
● Jason Damweber, Estes Park Assistant Town Administrator
On Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) will host a climate change symposium at the Ridgeline Hotel Conference Center. Larimer County and the Town of Estes Park are co-sponsoring this event.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Scott Denning, who will discuss “The 3 S’s of Climate Change: Simple, Serious, Solvable.” Following his presentation, he and the other special guests will engage in a panel discussion, and the audience is invited to participate. Listen and learn how climate change is affecting our forests, waters, and wildlife in Estes Valley–and what can be done about it.
The symposium is a free event, but EVWC asks that those who are interested in attending register by sending an email to RSVP@evwatershed.org .
The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, which restored the rivers and banks of the valley’s waterways after the 2013 flood, now fosters the health of our waters, forests, and wildlife. For more information, please visit: www.evwatershed.org.
