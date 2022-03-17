Estes Park Rotary International Committee Spearheads Local Fundraising For Rotary Relief To Ukraine

The Rotary Club of Estes Park is encouraging contributions to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund. The Fund is providing disaster response grants to Rotary districts in Eastern Europe affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These expedited Disaster Response Grants can be used to supply water, food, medicine, shelter, and clothing.
Our own Club Foundation will consider an additional donation from the club.
Contributing to the Rotary International Foundation Disaster Response Fund has been recommended and encouraged by:
• Rotary Club of Estes Park International Committee (ad hoc) for Ukrainian Refugee Relief
• Rotary District 5440 Grants Chair
• Rotary District 5440 Governor
• Rotary International Foundation Chair
Donations may be given to Rotary members, turned in at club meetings or mailed to:
Rotary Club of Estes Park
P.O. Box 1365
Estes Park, CO, 80517
Checks should be made out to:
Rotary International Foundation
Memo line should note:
Disaster Response Fund - Ukraine
Timeline
• Our target date for completing this effort is March 31, but prompt donations will be appreciated, as the need is immediate!
• The club treasurer will forward donations to the Rotary International Foundation (RIF) frequently because of the urgency of the situation. A RIF form listing the donor and amount will accompany these mailings.
• Donations will be accepted after March 31, but the spirit of this “deadline” is to quickly supply as much aid as possible through the RI Disaster Response Fund to Rotary Districts in Eastern Europe that are supplying needed water, food, medicine, shelter, supplies, and clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.