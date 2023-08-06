Do you remember the words to John Denver’s songs? Then you will love hearing and singing them again as Estes Park’s own singing cowboy Brad Fitch and the TropiCowboy Band take the stage on Sept. 2 at the YMCA of the Rockies. Brad Fitch has been entertaining visitors to the Estes Park area by performing the songs of John Denver for 30 years.
This popular event will again be held at the YMCA of the Rockies in the Ruesch Auditorium. Doors open at 4 p.m., local ensemble Random and True play at 5 p.m. and the John Denver Tribute begins at 6:30 p.m.
Familiar country music tunes will ring to the rafters as the Rotary Club of Estes Park hosts this popular fundraising event. Proceeds from the concert with support our high school student scholarships for 2024.
Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/uxxvmh2e. Handicap accessible tickets ($35), Preferred seating tickets ($45) and general seating tickets ($35). are available through Sept. 1.
General seating tickets can also be purchased in advance at Macdonald Book Shop and the EP Visitor Center for $35. The night of the concert, tickets will cost $40 at the door.
No food or drink is allowed inside the auditorium. Free bottled water will be provided outside on the patio during the intermission.
