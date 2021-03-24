On Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. join genealogy researcher, Carl Davis, and curator of interpretation, Mikaela Fundaun, as they discuss tips and tricks to conduct your own genealogy research. This program is free and open to the public and will take place over Zoom. Attendees will have access to their camera and microphones during the program to better participate in the discussion. No registration is required. Use the following link to participate: zoom.us/j/95115145258.
The link can also be found under the “Programs & Events” tab on the Museum’s website.
Genealogist and retired school teacher, Carl Davis, will discuss his experience in researching his family’s history, including a turn-of-the-century Estes Park connection. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their own research experiences in hopes of helping those just starting out with their own projects.
Joining 5-10 minutes early is encouraged to make sure participant audio and video is working correctly. Questions about Zoom? Visit the Zoom support page beforehand to better understand this platform as staff will not be able to troubleshoot technological questions during the program.
