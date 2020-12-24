Estes Park Archives Program December 26

To complete the Saturday series covering Estes Park doctors and early medical care, the Estes Park Archives will discuss Dr. A.S. Barnes, who arrived in Estes Park to practice in 1940, and whose daughter, Sybil, still lives in Estes Park.
As the free program is the day after Christmas, the talks will be shorter and carry-out goodies will be available, including Norwegian lefse with butter and jam. Please stop by the meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 26 wearing masks, entry restricted to small groups of related family or folks occupying the same residence. The lecture is repeated at the top and bottom of each hour. No reservation or membership is required to attend - please call 586-4889 for directions or additional information.
