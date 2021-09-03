Mark it on your Labor Day weekend calendars, the 5th annual “Buck for the Badge” Benefit Rodeo presented by S and S Bucking Bulls will thunder into the Estes Park Fairgrounds, Estes Park Colorado, on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 to benefit Critically Injured and Fallen 1st Responder Families. This will be a unique evening of Ranch Broc. and Bull Riding, all to raise money for these Heros
During the rodeo, a silent auction open to everyone will take place featuring one-of-a-kind autographed shirts, hats, pictures, and more donated by champion cowboys from both the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) organizations.
Entertainment By Rodeo Clown and Funny Man Eric Myrick
Special admission prices for 1st Responders
1st Responders with and ID Card or Badge will be $5.00, additional family member tickets will also be $5.00 Any 1st responder wearing their uniform FREE. This is our salute and expression of gratitude to our 1st Responders
Regular tickets available at the gate: $10 Adults , $10 Children – 7 and under– FREE. Box Seats $20.00
The Estes Park Fairgrounds is located at 1209 Manford Ave, Estes Park
About Buck for the Badge
Our Mission started 5 years ago in February of 2016 when three deputies of the Park County Sheriff’s Office were
involved in a shooting. All three were injured. One with non-life, threatening injuries, one was critically injured, and one was fatally wounded. Buck for the Badge works diligently to help raise funds for our fallen hero’s families during tragedies like this. Buck for the Fallen is here to celebrate Colorado’s heroes that are still with us and honor those that we have lost. We are here to ensure our first responders and families know that their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.
Please visit www.buckforthefallen.org for more Information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.