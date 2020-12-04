Technically, Estes Park had businesses or buildings identified exclusively as “hospitals” beginning in the late 1920s. The Reid Hospital, which occupied a converted residence and later reverted to a residence on Big Horn Drive, announced it was equipped and open for business in June 1927.
Most long-time residents remember the Mall Hospital, which occupied two different Elkhorn Avenue locations, beginning shortly after Dr. Jacob Mall's arrival in 1932. The accompanying photograph shows its West Elkhorn Avenue home between Miller's and Grace's in 1938.
Both the Reid Hospital and early Mall hospital were modified clinics, with basic X-ray equipment, a rudimentary surgical suite (appendectomies were quite popular in Estes Park in the 1930s), and one or more overnight beds staffed by a small corps of nurses.
What Estes Park residents would consider a true, “big city” hospital started being seriously discussed in 1967, when two concerns became obvious: (1) Estes Park's doctors were becoming overwhelmed by the increasing numbers of emergency cases presenting during the summers and (2) Estes Park's lone ambulance was ill-equipped to make the quick trips necessary to valley hospitals should life-saving measures beyond the scope or equipment of general practitioners become necessary.
This Saturday, December 5, the Estes Park Archives begins a free month-long series on the history of Estes Park's hospitals, which of necessity is the history of Estes Park's first physicians and nurses, starting in the 1870s.
The pandemic has modified the usual lecture format somewhat, in that programs are repeated every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., with only one family unit allowed in the meeting room at any given time. Masks are mandatory, and a few simple screening questions must be answered in the negative to participate. At this time of year, reservations are not required, but you can call 586-4889 for directions or additional information. All are welcome, and free wrapped snacks and bottles of water for later consumption are provided.
