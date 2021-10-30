The Trail Ridge Quilters are excited to announce its next sale on Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the home of Sherry and Rod Unruh, 1070 Elk Trail Court, Estes Park. All proceeds will benefit the Estes Park Health Foundation.
Just in time for holiday gift-giving and decorating, the November 6 sale will feature the usual “hot sellers,” including all sizes of beautifully handcrafted quilts in many designs, wildlife-themed quilted wall hangings, table runners, hand and kitchen towels, aprons, purses and bags, pot holders, wine bottle bags, sunglasses holders, hot bowl cozies for microwaved foods, and more. There will be an abundance of Christmas-themed items, such as the very-popular tree skirts, table toppers, cloth ornaments, and Advent calendars, along with children’s toys, cloth infant books and so-cute baby doll-sized quilts. Masks are required to attend this event.
Trail Ridge Quilters is an interest group of the Estes Park Newcomers Club. This diligent group of quilters produces a variety of quilted and fabric creations which it sells to raise funds in support of our local hospital and its patient care services to Estes Valley residents. Donna Bryson, leader of Trail Ridge Quilters, says that the group is pleased that their work helps their friends and neighbors in the community, and thanks them for their continued support.
Please mark your calendars now for this fun and charitable event on November 6!
