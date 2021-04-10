The 6th Annual SnowyGrass Music Festival will be held July 30-31 in Estes Park, presented by Upstream Concerts--in partnership with Snowy Peaks Winery & Ziggi’s Coffee. It features nine Bluegrass and Americana Bands.
The Special Consensus
Blue Canyon Boys-sponsored By Colorado Bluegrass Music Society
Rapidgrass
CPG Allstars Featuring: Melody Walker (front Country), Enion Pelta-tiller (taarka), Bonnie Sims, Erin Youngberg (fy5), And Megan Cody (cody Sisters) -sponsored By Moxie Bread Company.
Chain Station
Buffalo Commons
D&n Band
Bottlerocket Hurricane
Jamesons Trio
The Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic. The band is led by Greg Cahill (banjo player and recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America Hall of Greats) and includes Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Nate Burie (mandolin). Special Consensus has received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.
The Blue Canyon Boys are equal parts purists and innovators when it comes to Bluegrass: they stay true to the form’s roots while constantly reimagining their relationship to tradition. The result is a toe-tapping mix of haunting standards, genre-bending arrangements, and catchy original numbers—all built on the bedrock of their collective bluegrass mastery. Ever since founding members Jason Hicks and Gary Dark launched the Blue Canyon Boys in 2006, the Blue Canyon Boys have raised the bar for bluegrass bands. They bring it all: seamless brother-duet style, crisp instrumentation, unvarnished lyrics and subversive humor. After winning first place 2008 Telluride Bluegrass festival band contest, the Blue Canyon Boys went off at full tilt, taking the bluegrass circuit by storm, performing in illustrious venues across the country as well as internationally.
Rapidgrass embodies the notion that nature, and particularly mountains, can bring out the best in our art, and we have dedicated much of our creative energy into bringing that art back to the people of the mountains. Rapidgrass focuses on travel to mountain towns and inspires mountain people and athletes around the globe. Our music is motivated by and made for those who find peace in the mountains. We focus our energy on outdoor mountain lifestyle/culture events. Focusing our travels to mountain towns has also given us a great palate of mountain music styles to draw from including styles from North America, France, Italy, Russia, Tibet, Argentina, and Ireland.
The festival kicks off on Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. with a no-cover show at Snowy Peaks Winery. (Reservations well in advance are strongly recommended.) Chain Station will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the SnowyGrass stage followed by Special Concensus. Tickets required.
Saturday begins with a Bluegrass Jam Workshop hosted by Colorado Bluegrass Music Society. Bring your acoustic, stringed instrument to participate. Donations to CBMS will be greatly appreciated. Musical performances begin at 11 a.m. with D&N Band, followed by Bottlerocket Hurricane, Buffalo Commons, CPG Allstars, Blue Canyon Boys & Rapidgrass.
Visit www.snowygrass.com for more information.
