Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast A Huge Success

Submitted by Marsha Hobert, GHAVFD Auxiliary Member
From the entire community in the Glen Haven, THANK YOU to everyone who supported our annual pancake breakfast this year to help raise funds for our Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.
This was a banner year with nearly 750 people gathering to eat pancakes, sausage, and eggs prepared by our fire department volunteers. The ever popular bake sale generated just over $1,500 with goods prepared by Glen Haven, Retreat and Estes Park residents alike. This year the fire auxiliary voted not to ask businesses for donations for our silent auction, but a scaled down one was done which bought in $1,395! Thanks to volunteer firefighter Mary Nolan and her daughter for their great idea of painting some outdated firefighter helmets which was a big hit!
Thanks to our partner agencies (Estes Valley Fire, Loveland Fire Rescue, Estes Park Health, and Larimer County Sheriff) for coming out to show their support.
Last, but not least, thank you to our sponsors: Bank of Colorado and the Town of Estes Park for their donations to help with food costs, Kind Coffee for providing coffee, YMCA for the tables and chairs, and Air-O-Pure provided a porta potty at a discounted rate. A special thank you of gratitude to Kris & Gary Hazelton from the Estes Park News who ran our ads and articles to help promote the event. They always do so much for our community and are greatly appreciated. We could not have done it without you!
All in all, $19,601 was raised with all the meals provided, support and donations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.