Estes Park Bigfoot Days presented by The Highland Bard returns this weekend, celebrating all things Squatchy. This event features a ticketed dinner (tickets no longer available) with television Bigfoot celebrities, and a free festival in Bond Park with talks from TV Bigfoot celebrities, live music, axe throwing, inflatable games, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours, outdoor themed activities for the entire family, a special appearance from Bigfoot “The Original Monster Truck,” and much more!
Joe "Huckleberry" Lott and "Wild" Bill Neff are core members of the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings Team (AIMS). For generations alleged sightings of Bigfoot have occurred in the Appalachian Mountains and this band of hard-core hunters and trappers have made it their life’s work to investigate them. You can currently watch Huckleberry and Wild Bill and the rest of the AIMS team on the Travel Channel’s hit series, Mountain Monsters.
Cliff Barackman has been a dedicated Sasquatch field researcher for decades, and is a starring cast member of Animal Planet’s hit series Finding Bigfoot. Both on- and off-camera, he has managed to gather data supporting the hypothesis that Sasquatches are an undiscovered species that lives in North America. Cliff is also the owner and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center in Oregon.
Bigfoot Days kicks off on Friday, April 1, 2022 with the Bigfoot BBQ (tickets no longer available for this event).
In addition to the free Bigfoot Days Festival on Saturday, April 2, 2022, there will be the “World Premier” of the new documentary Alien Contact in the Rockies. This screening will be held at the Historic Park Theater at 3 p.m., and there will commentary by the Filmmakers before the screening. Admission is free.
