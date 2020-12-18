Nourishing Network

The Nourishing Network has been an opportunity to connect the community with social service organizations. At every food pickup, there have been nonprofit representatives to help refer community members to local services, using food access as a gateway to conversations. It has also been an opportunity for nonprofits to “meet people where they are.” This image shows a delivery of food to the Dollar General Store. Nick Cassatt, “the Trolley Guy” from Estes Park Trolleys, provided transportation for the program. He is shown here with a representative from the Northern Colorado Health Alliance. One of their programs is CO-SLAW, Colorado Opioid Synergy for Larimer and Weld counties, a network of clinics that offer medication-assisted treatment and counseling services. 

By: Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center

The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center saw an opportunity with the Safeway Foundation to build an outreach program that connects community to food and social services. This program was fully funded via a $100,000 Nourishing Neighbors grant from the Safeway Foundation. During this exceptionally challenging time, we were fortunate to receive such a generous gift on behalf of our community to help meet the increased (an ongoing) demand for food assistance.

This program was scheduled to end this week (December 16). However, the American Legion is able to extend parts of the program. They have the kitchen, the chef, the community service mindset, and the central location to continue the program. The American Legion will continue to offer grab-and-go meals every day of the week from 4-6 p.m. (except Fridays) through January. Any contributions to the American Legion (earmarked for the Nourishing Network) will help extend this program even further.

EPRNC is honored to have originated this program. The fact that it can so seamlessly be turned over to the American Legion is a testament to strong partners and thoughtful collaboration.

The EPNRC is grateful to its board of directors, nonprofit partners, restaurants and food trucks, and the community at large for supporting this program. We have served thousands of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to neighbors, friends and—often times—community members who may feel, for the first time in their lives, that they could use a leg up. EPNRC has a variety of resources listed online at epnonprofit.org, and resource fliers will continue to be available through the American Legion to help folks find services they—or someone they know—may need.

Please email Karen@epnonprofit.org or go to @EPNonprofit on Facebook for updates about this program and other initiatives.

