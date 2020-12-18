The Nourishing Network has been an opportunity to connect the community with social service organizations. At every food pickup, there have been nonprofit representatives to help refer community members to local services, using food access as a gateway to conversations. It has also been an opportunity for nonprofits to “meet people where they are.” This image shows a delivery of food to the Dollar General Store. Nick Cassatt, “the Trolley Guy” from Estes Park Trolleys, provided transportation for the program. He is shown here with a representative from the Northern Colorado Health Alliance. One of their programs is CO-SLAW, Colorado Opioid Synergy for Larimer and Weld counties, a network of clinics that offer medication-assisted treatment and counseling services.