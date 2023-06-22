Come Celebrate Our 30th Year
Public Parking - Free Admission - Family Friendly
Celebrate Midsummer at the 30th annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. Traditional folk music, dance, and food, Maypole, specialty Scandinavian and Viking vendors, Volvo and Saab Auto Show, beer garden, flower crowns, crafts, story telling, Colorado band Nordic Daughter, and Vikings! Lots of Vikings!
Friday, June 23rd
Special festival and Scandinavian market preview and beer garden 4- 6 p.m.
In the heart of historic downtown Estes Park, at the intersection of Elkhorn (the main street) and MacGregor Avenues, the Midsummer Festival celebrates our cultural heritage for it’s 30th year! Preview vendors, drinks, and music as the festival builds around you!
Saturday, June 24th
Maypole and Mayhem
9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Scandinavian market, shopping, food, song and dance performances, activities and beer garden.
Be inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Scandinavia. Come for the raising of the Midsummer Pole, peruse the Scandinavian Market, and visit the Fjellborg Viking Village. Check out the Scandinavian Classic Car Show with the Rocky Mountain Volvo Club.
Sunday, June 25th
More Maypole & Mayhem
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
10-11 a.m. Church Service
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Scandinavian market, entertainment, food, performances, activities, and beer garden.
Over 80 artisans, organizations, and performers share our cultural heritage through food, crafts, performances and activities. This annual festival will surely become a much anticipated tradition. Check out the Scandinavian Classic Car Show with the Rocky Mountain Saab Club.
Go to estesmidsummer/midsummer festival.com for more details.
Schedule of events varies day-to-day.
