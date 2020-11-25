The Town of Estes Park's Events Department announces dates and times for the Catch the Glow Festival of Lights which kicks off this weekend! The event begins the evening after Thanksgiving and runs for two weekends, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening:
Friday, November 27
Saturday, November 28
Sunday, November 29
Friday, December 4
Saturday, December 5
Sunday, December 6
The Catch the Glow Festival of Lights is a drive-through light festival and will be held at the Events Complex, at 1125 Rooftop Way. It will feature whimsical new float designs by the parade's Creative Director, local artist Michael Young. All floats will be brilliantly lighted. Spectators will drive "through" the parade floats in the comfort, safety, and warmth of their own vehicles. Santa himself will greet everyone as they pass. As always, this event is free of charge.
For more information, contact the Town of Estes Park Events Division at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
