By: Lisa VonBargen, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Marketing and Communications Manager
Between wildfires and a pandemic, changes to our operating hours and program schedules have become common occurrences. In order to provide you with the most timely and accurate information possible, we are changing the format of our “Things to Do” section. There’s a new page on our website with all the info you will need to plan your activities with us for the coming week.
Please visit evrpd.com and click on the “What’s Happening” bar. You will be able to access up-to-date information about the Community Center operating hours including Aquatics, Group Fitness, Cardio, Weights, the Gym, Youth and Adult Sports, and Recreation schedules as well as winter hours for the Lake Estes 9-Hole and Disc Golf Course. We remain committed to our mission statement of providing you with high-quality (and safe) recreational opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.