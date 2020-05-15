Live-Stream Fireside Concert with Brad Fitch And Mark Rashid
Jack Taylor Photography

Live-Streaming on Facebook from Estes Park, Colorado

Cowboy Brad Fitch and Mark Rashid will present a free, live-stream fireside concert, sponsored by Powder Hill Photography of Hartford, Wisconsin. They'll be playing some new originals and covers from some of their favorite writers. Join us for a fun evening of live music Saturday, May 16 from 6-6:45 p.m.

Go to preview.tinyurl.com/y8hnghmp for more information.

