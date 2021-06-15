“Get on your bikes and ride!” Freddy Mercury of Queen.
Please join the Estes Park Cycling Coalition for an all-day celebration of everything cycling. Bike Estes Day combines two great Estes Park cycling traditions, “Bike to Work Day” and the “Costume Bike Parade”, to focus attention that riding bikes is not only great exercise, and a great way to commute, but it is also a lot of fun. Come by yourself, bring a friend, bring the family and if you are visiting Estes Park and brought your bikes, join the fun!
Bike to Work
Bike Estes Day starts off at 6am with our Bike to Work Festivities at the Town Visitor Center, which will run until 9am. Start the day off right with donated coffee, breakfast burritos and other breakfast snacks. We will also have a bike repair stand, a kids’ bicycle obstacle course and Safe Routes to School information. This is a great way to start your day and, while riding bikes is preferred, any mode of transportation to get there is ok!
COSTUME Bike Parade
Emphasis on “Costume!” The costume bike parade is a fun event for families and cyclists of all skill levels and abilities. All types of cyclists are welcome; we have had smaller cyclists on Strider type push bikes, adaptive bikes, cruisers, tricycles, mountain bikes, road bikes and parents pulling the littlest cyclists in tag-a-longs in the past. The parade route starts at Performance Park and travels east, down West Elkhorn to East Elkhorn and finishes at the Estes Park Visitor Center. We are fortunate to get a police escort through downtown Estes Park where traffic will be stopped (thank you Town of Estes Police Department!) Come to Performance Park at 5:30 to decorate your bike as we will have decorations available. The parade will start promptly at 6pm. Don’t forget to wear a costume! The more extravagant and silly the better! There will be a costume contest and prizes for the winners.
The fun continues at the Visitor Center. We will have bicycle obstacle courses for little riders and even a more experienced rider obstacle course. There will be music from local musicians as well as food available.
Mark your calendars for June 23 and join in the fun!
For further information, contact Estes Park Cycling Coalition President Mike Lewelling at board@bikeestes.org
