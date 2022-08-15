Autumn Gold Festival’s Upcoming $10,000 Raffle Drawing

There are only six weeks left to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win $10,000, $2,500 or $500 at the Autumn Gold Festival in Bond Park on the weekend of September 24th & 25th.
The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club has printed only 350 raffle tickets. That means there is a 1 in 350 chance of winning $10,000 or $2,500. Seven $500 cash prizes will be awarded to other raffle tickets. Needless-to-say, the odds are quite good that your ticket would win one of the cash prizes!
To purchase an Autumn Gold raffle ticket for $100, please contact any Sunrise Rotarian or email Leslie Glover: Les_glo@msn.com. Credit cards, checks and cash are welcome, and it is not uncommon for several people to purchase one raffle ticket in which the prize money would be divided among the participants.
Proceeds from raffle tickets go to scholarships for college and vocational school for promising Estes Park High School graduating seniors. Whether or not your ticket wins a cash prize, your purchase of a $100 raffle ticket makes a difference for a student who wants to pursue secondary education or vocational school.
While the raffle drawing will take place at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th in Bond Park, you do not have to be present to win. The Sunrise Rotary Club will contact the raffle winners after the drawing.
Autumn Gold: A Festival of Bands, Brats and Beer is an annual, free, family-friendly event that features six live award-winning bands, a classic car show, face painting, games for kids, six food vendors and much more.
Check out our band schedule below.
Saturday, September 24, 2022:
11:00-1:00 - Wendy Woo Band
1:30-3:30 – Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band
4:00-6:00 - Last Men on Earth
*3:30: Saturday’s Classic Car Show Trophy Presentation
Sunday, September 25, 2022:
11:00-12:00 – Sugar Mountain
12:30-2:30 - Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band
3:00-5:00 - The Long Run, “Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles”
*2:30: Sunday’s Classic Car Show Trophy Presentation
** 2:35: $10,000 Grand Prize Raffle Drawing
For more information visit our website: www.estesparkautumngold.com. Like us on Facebook @https//www.facebook.com/AutumnGoldEstesPark/
