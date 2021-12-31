Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.