Fall Workshops At YMCA Of The Rockies

This autumn, join YMCA of the Rockies for a variety of mid-week workshops to explore your curiosity and creativity! Open to the community, these small-group workshops are both fun and educational. Learn more and register at ymcarockies.org or call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
Master Naturalist Classes
Join the YMCA outdoor education staff to become a master naturalist! Learn how to ID common plants and animals in a forest and riparian ecosystem, learn about the formation of the Rocky Mountains, and the science behind wildfires. The cost of the master naturalist program is $100 and participants earn a master naturalist certification after completing the two-day workshop! Choose the dates that work for you, as there are a variety of September and October sessions to choose from.
Watercolor Painting Workshops with Artist Sarah Uhl
The YMCA is hosting Colorado artist Sarah Uhl for two creative workshop opportunities this September! She will be teaching two classes including a basic watercolor painting, and watercolor journal class over the course of September 22 -23. Each session is $150 and includes all supplies. Beginners are welcome and participants can register for one or both sessions. Sarah’s workshops offer participants a chance to connect with the incredible scenery of Rocky Mountain National Park in a new way.
