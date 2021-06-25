Five Competing In Crowns For The Care: Give Cancer The Boot

This summer, five local women will compete for Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo’s Crowns for the Care Competition. The contestant who raises the most money will be crowned Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo 2021. As with other Paint Estes Pink activities, 100% of donations benefit cancer diagnosis and treatment at Estes Park Health.
This year, contestants are raising money to purchase a new MRI machine at EPH. MRI is often used to diagnose certain forms of cancer. The current MRI machine is 14 years old and near end of life.
“I am so pleased that these wonderful ladies are participating in Crowns for the Care this year, ” said Linda Moak, founder of the Crowns for the Care competition. “After an especially difficult year in 2020, these contestants are working hard to have a positive impact on our community. Many are dedicating their efforts to a friend or loved one.”
2021 Crowns for the Care Contestants
• Melissa Addison
• Dona Cooper
• Lisa Hohensee
• Sonja McTeague
• Stacy Tabor
Help Crown Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo
You can help your favorite Crowns for the Care contestant by donating at GivetoEPH.org/Crowns and including her name in the comments field or by writing a check to “EPH Foundation” with the contestant’s name on the memo line. Please send to the check EPH Foundation at PO Box 3650, Estes Park, CO 80517.
To learn about the other Paint Estes Pink campaign efforts, visit the website at GivetoEPH.org/pink or contact giving@eph.org.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
