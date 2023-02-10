Join the Estes Park Archives for a special field trip to Drake in the Big Thompson Canyon next Saturday, February 18, as we share the history of the Drake post office, the Forks Inn, and the surrounding Drake business district from 1905 forward.
The image accompanying this article is of the short-lived Hayden Store in Drake, which was across HIghway 34 from the Forks Inn (the current River Forks Inn). The message on the back is particularly helpful, as it gives the exact date of the visit, Sunday, October 8, 1933, and mentions the manager of the Forks Inn at the time, which, somewhat surprisingly, was not Frank Alderdyce, who had been in the area and in charge of both the post office and hotel operation off and on since 1906.
We will use the negative that created this photo-postcard to line up exactly where the Hayden Store was in 1933, and how it is now part of the riverbed of the Big Thompson River, expanded by the 1976 flood.
Back inside at the River Forks Inn, we will share old photographs and postcards of Drake businesses, including cottage camps, around one of their big wooden dining tables. Coffee, tea, and soft drinks are free, but a variety of appetizers and menu items are available for purchase.
The field trip starts at the River Forks Inn parking lot at 5:00 p.m. If you want to carpool, please make arrangements by calling 586-4889 prior to Saturday. All are invited, and long-time residents of Drake, Storm Mountain, and the Big Thompson Canyon are particularly invited.
(0) comments
