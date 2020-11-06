For eleven years now, Estes Park has come together to celebrate National Philanthropy Day. The event was started by the founding board of the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC). It was first hosted at the library with baked goods and punch. It has become an annual celebration at the YMCA of the Rockies; a feel-good party of the year for 400 do-gooders.
Times and conditions do not allow us to gather shoulder-to-shoulder over heavy h’ors d’oevres (but, doesn’t that sound delightful?!...). Traditionally, businesses, youth, leaders in the community and long-time philanthropic citizens are all recognized. Circumstances have dictated that our organizations adapt and thrive. The persistence and perseverance of our community must be recognized for its depth and entirety.
So many must join forces to ensure our community thrives: volunteers, donors, nonprofit staff, board members…all who give of their time, talents, and treasure are the ones that create the “Forest of Philanthropy” in the Estes Valley. These groups of do-gooders are our neighbors, colleagues, and friends. National Philanthropy Day is an opportunity to say THANK YOU, to all who step up or set out to make a positive impact in all ways—big and small.
EPNRC encourages you to recognize someone you know who makes this valley the best it can be. What has impacted you this year? What are you grateful for? Check out the giant red heart. Cut it out and shout out your gratitude. You can draw on it, or put someone’s name on it. You can put it in your window, you can post it on social media, you can mail it to someone….
EPNRC will be delivering hearts to some of our local give-back businesses for them to post. Keep an eye out for hearts in windows and join in this giant, warm fuzzy, red-hearted community takeover! Keep your hearts pumping through Thanksgiving weekend. There has never been a better time to be grateful.
National Philanthropy Day begins online on November 5th via Facebook @epnonprofit. Be inspired! Post what you believe “enriches Estes with a giving heart” on your social media platforms. Tag #estesphilanthropy #EPNRC.
