To our Friends and Neighbors,
For the past 22 years, the Twin Owls Steakhouse has stood as one of Estes Park's finest family-owned dining establishments. And, through the challenges of the last few years, we have been proud to stand with this community, as a place for old friends and new faces alike to share a meal and some genuine mountain hospitality. Now, we want to invite all of you to come and celebrate all those years with us as we (finally!) hold our Grand Opening in our forever home at the Taharaa Mountain Lodge!
Join us from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, June 27th for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the Steakhouse and the Lodge, light appetizers and so much more! We're so excited to show off the work we've been doing over the last few years, whether it's our remodeled Overlook Balcony and all the other changes that we've made to our dining experience, the EV charging stations that we've had installed, or our Lodge Gift Shop (featuring amazing work from local artists!). We will also be holding a raffle for a $75 gift card for the Steakhouse, to get you off to a great start on your next visit! This Open House is free and open to the public, so make sure to carve out a little time in your afternoon to stop by and say hello!
Please give us a call or drop us a line if you have any questions, and, again, thank you all for helping us to make these last 22 years as excellent as each and every one of them has been!
Thad & Sandra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.