This Saturday, the Estes Park Archives concludes its five-part series on the Stanley brothers with an armchair look at Squirrel Island, a private enclave off the coast of Maine, where F. O. Stanley's twin brother built a complex of cottages for his family in the early 1900s.
Squirrel Island, so called because its outline resembles a squirrel on its haunches, is the summer home of 100 ultra-wealthy families, each of whom hold stock (which entitles them to property) in the Squirrel Island Association, some dating back to its formation in 1871. Current Squirrel Island residents include Paul Tagliabue, former commissioner of the National Football League.
Family lore is that F. E. Stanley visited his twin in Estes Park only once, and didn't much care for the area. At the time of his visit, Estes Park certainly wouldn't have been as exclusive as Squirrel Island, which required residents to, among other things, refrain from roller skating, or face a fine and possible imprisonment. We will examine contemporary newspaper accounts to see if F. O. Stanley ever returned the favor, and visited his brother or, after his brother's death, his nieces on Squirrel Island.
More recently, Squirrel Island has come under attack for discrimination against Native Americans, which raises the thorny issue of exactly who was excluded by its exclusivity.
The Estes Park Archives holds free programs every Saturday at 240 Moraine Avenue. Because of the pandemic, attendance is restricted to related family members wearing masks, with short, 15-minute program repeating every quarter hour between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Reservations are suggested, but not required, and parking across the street is once again plentiful - Call 586-4889 for more information.
In lieu of actual football, all of September's program will be devoted to remembering some of the Estes Park High School's gridiron greats, especially those powerhouse teams from the 1940s. Surviving members of those teams, or their descendants, are encouraged to attend, and share any photographs or scrapbooks from that era.
