Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a one-day, virtual Arts & Crafts Show on December 5, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. MST! We hope you will attend!
This event is one of our primary annual fundraisers for 2020. Proceeds help to fund a robust community grant program, community service initiatives, and scholarships for local high school graduates. This virtual event is an online marketplace where hundreds of customers can shop and join vendors face-to-face in their virtual booth through video chat.
To pre-register for the event visit https://boothcentral.com and search on “Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Arts and Crafts Show.” You will get a reminder before the event.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, please email us at artsandcrafts@evsr.org. If you are interested in applying for a vendor booth, watch this tutorial bit.ly/3oTfR3X and then register at boothcentral.com.
We hope you can attend our show!
Sincerely,
The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Arts & Crafts Show Team
