EXHIBIT:
“The Back Roads” by photographer Curtis Ghent is on display. The Board of Directors has decided to keep the Art Center open at this time, staffed only by the Gallery Manager. The Art Center is spacious enough to practice social distancing and has wipes, sanitizer and gloves available for added protection. With so many activities cancelled, it is felt that the Art Center can provide a relief from “cabin fever” for people to take a few moments to view some beautiful and inspiring artwork. Winter gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
CANCELLATION:
“Painting With Cathy Goodale,” scheduled for April 15 has been cancelled. The holding of future classes will be determined based on the status of the present crisis.
ESTES VALLEY PLEIN AIR:
We are now entering the final days to apply for the Art Center’s 3rd Annual Estes Valley Plein Air National Paint Out, which ends on April 5. Go to www.onlinedjuriedshows.com to enter.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com
