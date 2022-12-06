Estes Park Archives Program Saturday, Dec. 10

On Saturday, December 10, the Estes Park Archives will hold their annual combined program and holiday party at the cabin of one of the original founders, John Meissner.
Although both the program on early letters and postcards mailed from Estes Park and the refreshments to follow will be free, reservations are required to see how many cookies need to be baked and how many people will need to carpool or be shuttled from down the hill, as driveway parking is limited to a maximum of ten vehicles.
The open house kicks off at 1:00 p.m., and you can still enjoy refreshments until 3:00 p.m., although you are not obligated to stay beyond the 45-minute presentation, which starts at 1:15 p.m. with additional time for questions and “show and tell” recent acquisitions.
All are invited, even non-members, but you need to call 586-4889 to make your reservations (at certain times of day, you may be talking to an answering machine, so please leave a return number) and if you are unfamiliar with the residential area near Bird & Jim restaurant and on the High Drive, for directions.
