The 16th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide array of media including metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems, and more. All work sold will be created from both emerging and experienced artisans from Colorado. This event is the designed for Locavores who will only find Colorado made items sold by exhibitors that will interact directly with their customers. This event has free admission and some great Local live music. Come support your local artists and craftspeople in their pursuit of creativity made by hand. This 9 day celebration of local art takes place during 4 awesome weekends in Estes Park, Downtown Denver, Glenwood Springs, and in the Vail Village.
Experience Great shopping, awesome Live Music, and live art at the longest running and best festival exclusive to Colorado artists and crafters!
Times & Location: Estes Park – Bond Park (MacGregor Ave, Estes Park) is located on MacGregor Ave. and Elkhorn Avenue, the main street in the center of Downtown Estes Park.
Friday (August 25) 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday (August 26) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., & Sunday (August 27) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
