The Parade Of The Years

On Saturday, May 20th, The Estes Park Car Club will host the annual Classic Auto Parade of the Years. This event celebrates the many varieties of cars that have brought visitors to Estes Park over the years. Anyone is welcome to come and view the cars when they are on display. There is no charge. The day will begin with the cars on display at the Community Center for Cars and Coffee from 9:00 until 11:00 Saturday morning. There will then be a tour down Highway 36 to Lyons, up Highway 7 thought Allenspark and back to Estes. Look for the cars at the Old Gallery in Allenspark sometime during the noon hour. There will then be a Car Show in Estes in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank on Elkhorn from 1:00 until 3:00 Saturday afternoon. The public is welcome to view the cars at no charge. If you have an old, interesting or unique automobile, and would like to join the displays and tour, please call either Will Rense (970-577-9919) or Craig Bigler (970-586-4839. There is a $20 registration fee.
