Want to learn to rock climb? Kent Mountaineering and the Estes Valley Land Trust are hosting a free day of rock climbing at Mary’s Lake...no experience, and no equipment needed! Kids as young as 5 years old are welcome!
The climbing day is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9 AM to 1 PM and will take place southeast of Mary’s Lake off Mary’s Lake Road. Free parking is available around the lake with less than a five-minute walk to the rock climbing area.
This climbing area has multiple top rope routes and is ideal for climbers with beginner to intermediate skills. KMAC will provide all climbing gear (ropes, harnesses, helmets, and shoes). Trained and certified guides from KMAC will be available to belay and instruct climbers.
All climbers will sign a liability waiver and those under 18 will need a guardian to sign the waiver to climb.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
About Kent Mountain Adventure Center- Kent Mountain Adventure Center is an accredited member of the American Mountain Guides Association. As a partner with the National Park, US Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management, KMAC is committed to educating visitors about environmental stewardship.
Please visit www.evlandtrust.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.