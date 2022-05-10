On Thursday May 19th at 6:00 p.m. CARRI’s director Scott Rashid will be giving a live presentation at the Community Center in Estes where he will be discussing the 11 species of owls that inhabit Northern Colorado; five of which can be found in the Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Scott will be discussing the natural History of the American Barn Owl, Great Horned Owl, Burrowing Owl, Northern Pygmy-Owl, Boreal Owl, Flammulated Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Long-eared and Short-eared Owls, Northern Saw-whet Owl, and the Snowy Owl.
During the presentation, Scott will cover the information about each species including their courtship, nesting, egg laying, incubation, feeding habits, description of the young, etc. During the presentation you will see photos and videos that he has accumulate during his research, including the first documented nesting of both Flammulated Owls and Boreal Owls in Rocky Mountain National Park.
With the help of CARRI volunteers, Scott has placed live cameras in active Barn Owl nests and you will see videos of these owls as many of them are now nesting. CARRI volunteers have built and placed 100 nest structures for Northern Saw-whet Owls, 33 nest structures for Barn Owls and more than a dozen structures for Great Horned Owls, many of which you will see during the presentation.
Tickets for the presentation are available at the door or at www.carriep.org
