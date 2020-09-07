The last Monitored Weed Drop-off for this season will be held Saturday, September 26 from 9:00 a.m. to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow. You will unload your bags into a loader bucket that will deposit them into the dumpster. Bring in your weeds in paper yard bags for free disposal – no slash, pine needles, trash, yard waste or dirt. Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location ( with video surveillance) are considered theft of services. Weeds and trash can be disposed of year-around at Waste Management for a fee. No bags of non-weed materials will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores. These events are being made possible with the support from Estes Land Stewardship Association, Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, Estes Valley Land Trust, and donations. Free Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide weed booklets are available year-round at the Estes Valley Library, Ace Hardware, and True Value Hardware. Electronic versions are posted on the Town of Estes Park website: www.estes.org/weeds.
For more information about ELSA contact: elsa.weeds@gmail.com.
Thanks for being good stewards of your property and surrounding areas!
