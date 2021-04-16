Jo Adams, owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and her daughter-in- law, Stacey Adams are hosting a fundraiser for the new women’s monument in town.
Jo said, “We made some wonderful chocolate cherry fudge and we will donate $10.00 for every pound sold, to help build the monument. I have a history in Estes being born in Dr. Mall’s clinic downtown in 1947. I grew up in Glen Haven and went to school in Estes, graduating in 1965. We left in 1973 and lived in Alaska until 1991 when we moved back to Estes. Our family bought the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in 1996 and we have enjoyed serving quality chocolate to our community and visitors ever since.”
Being a women owned business, and working with Stacey, these two are excited to contribute to this project which has a unique focus on the historical women of Estes Park. There are not many communities in the USA that have commissioned public art specifically recognizing women. There are so many women who helped shape the Estes Park that we know and love today. What better way to celebrate our history and give to our future than to be a part of this exciting project and help add a new significant piece of public art that honors the historic women of Estes Park.
The monument is currently on track for an August 2021 dedication. The sculpture will be located in a prime location along the riverwalk, between the playground near Dairy Queen and Casa Grande. Organizers have raised over 50% of the needed funds already but they need your donation to complete their efforts. Help them meet their goal by purchasing some delicious chocolate cherry fudge today!
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is located at 517 Big Thompson Ave., 970-586-6601.
