Spend an evening with Enos Mills, Monday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Maude Jellison Library on the YMCA of the Rockies campus. Meet ‘n Greet and learn about the Father of the Rocky Mountain National Park: Enos Mills, as portrayed by local character actor Kurtis Kelly.
In 1884, at age 14, Enos built himself a log cabin at the base of Longs Peak and established Estes Park as his home base for the rest of his life. His love of hiking and nature led him to lead the long fight to establish Rocky Mountain National Park in 1915.
This outdoor event is free and open to the public. It will be moved inside in case of rain. Directions to the YMCA library: upon entering the YMCA off of Spur Highway 66, take the second left and then the first right into the parking lot of Hyde Memorial Chapel where you may park and easily access the Maude Jellison Library which is directly behind the chapel.
Call Robert at the library at 970-586-3341 extension 1133 with any questions.
