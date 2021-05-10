After the success of the 2020 mini drive-through event, the full Estes Recycles Day will be back on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9 to noon, this year in a new location - the main parking area of the Events Complex (Rooftop Way). Access to the event will be via Manford Avenue only.
Volunteers from the League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee and the Rotary Club will be on hand to assist you at four stations: shredding, paint, scrap metal and electronics. We will again emphasize drive-through stations wherever possible.
Our thanks to the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies for their many years of kind support of the event. We have now outgrown the space they generously provided.
Further information will be available at www.estesrecycles.org/ERD.
