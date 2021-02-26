This great outdoor event held every year starting at Nicky’s Restaurant, racing down Fall River and finishing at Riverside Plaza in a blaze of glory went uninterrupted for 31 consecutive years. Until 2020. All plans were in place in late 2019 before we knew about COVID-19. In January, when the China travel ban went into effect, we thought, “Surely Covid-19 will be over in a few months; let’s stay the course.”…. But no, due to waves of illness, increasing death rates, and our inability to guarantee everyone’s safety from this virus, the race was postponed and reset for September in hopes that we could have a traditional Duck Race. We kept thinking, “Surely COVID-19 will be over in a few months; let’s stay the course.” But no, in August conditions were no safer, so the outdoor event was cancelled, and the totally virtual Duck Race took place. We pulled paper ducks out of a barrel in the studios of the Rocky Mountain Channel and live streamed the virtual race. We are so grateful that our sponsors, our Participating Organizations, our Duck Race Committee, and all community volunteers stayed the course to make this happen. We were able to give just under $100,000 to our nonprofits and keep our promise that 95 percent of every adoption went to these organizations. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the race occurred five months after we all wanted it to happen, but we delivered a successful event to support our Participating Organizations and awarded 438 prizes.
Now, in late 2020 the Duck Race Committee had to decide when the 2021 Race would occur and what kind of event should it be. Again, we thought …”Surely COVID-19 will be over in a few months. Vaccines are on the way; let’s stay the course and plan for an outdoor event.” Although emergency approvals were given to two vaccines, distribution was not working smoothly, supply interruptions occurred, and death rates surged again after the Christmas holiday.
In the midst of all this we had to decide the WHEN. We could no longer assume that “Surely COVID-19 will be over in a few months.” So why May 1st? The main reason is the main purpose of the race: to support our local Participating Organizations that partner with us and to get this support to them during the early summer months. At the same time, we wanted to encourage the public to visit our Town early in the summer season and to patronize our businesses who are providing sponsor dollars to pay for prizes: five major prizes and up to 500 other prizes so that many adoptions will lead those winners to visit our local businesses. As a result, 95 percent of the price of each adoption will go to local Participating Organizations early in the summer. To wait until the summer is over would dilute the main purpose of this event.
What kind of event should it be? The idea of a traditional outdoor race designed to attract large crowds outdoors was only a possibility that had to be founded on sound reasoning. At the time permit applications had to be submitted, the existence of an effective and deliverable vaccine by Race Day had not yet materialized. Paper ducks in a barrel as a last resort worked in 2020; however, a wise young lady suggested we try the Lazy River at the EVCC. We took her suggestion, met with leadership at EVCC, conducted a trial run with some sponsor ducks and about 100 racing ducks, timed the current speed and calculated the capacity for over 6,000 racing ducks. It works!!!
The Duck Race Committee and EVCC management are all excited about this year’s race at EVCC. It will be promoted online and televised on our Rocky Mountain Channel and YouTube. We will promote Duck Adoptions across the country, bringing more attention to Estes Park than in previous years by concentrating on electronic media. Also, there are no paper adoptions this year.
Giving each adopted racing duck an equal chance to win and actually using the traditional race ducks in a protected water environment is a challenge we are willing to tackle. We are a service club made up of volunteers who power the Duck Race. We want to keep our volunteers, town support staff and Duck Race fans healthy. All we ask is for each Duck Race participant from prior years to waddle or swim a little distance on our short legs and webbed feet before passing judgment on us. We are quacking along toward the best fund-raising Duck Race ever, but we cannot do it without your enthusiasm and adoptions. While the incentive to participate is not the value of our prizes, we do have two great vacation trips donated by Delaware North and three cash prizes. Our goal is to add another 500 prizes from our local businesses, so chances of winning a prize are real, but winning a prize does not compare to the help that someone in need receives from your adoptions!
Thank you for your past participation and please join us again in this 2021 mission,
2021 Big Duck Bill Solms
